Charlottetown emergency department backlog clearing up

Staff at Charlottetown's Queen Elizabeth Hospital are having some success in clearing up the waiting room in the emergency department.

Health P.E.I. issued a news release Tuesday afternoon warning of higher than usual wait times, and the number of patients in the department only grew overnight.

Just before 7:30 a.m. the hospital was reporting wait times longer than 10 hours for all 17 patients in the waiting room. There were 10 patients being treated by a doctor, and a total of 56 in the emergency department.

By late morning the situation had improved. Wait times for urgent cases had fallen to less than an hour. There were eight in the waiting room and 15 being treated.

Still, with 54 patients in the department, about 30 people are currently admitted there, a number which Mike MacDonald, Health P.E.I.'s acting director of nursing, said should ideally be zero. But there is nowhere else for them, because all the other beds in the hospital are full.

Reduced hours in the emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital were one of a number of factors putting pressure on the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"We started the day with 27," MacDonald told CBC News Tuesday afternoon.

"When we run 15 to 20, even that is a significant number, so there's not even a lot of room to see patients down in the emergency department. So all those things are contributing."

Wait times at Prince County Hospital in Summerside were closer to normal, at no more than four hours.

'That sharp point'

Holidays can be a problem in the emergency department, said MacDonald, because it is the one part of the health-care system that never slows down.

Family physicians may close their offices, there may be fewer walk-in clinics, elective surgeries may be put off. Emergency department hours at Kings County Memorial in Montague and Western Hospital in Alberton were reduced. When all those things stop, the emergency departments at P.E.I.'s two main hospitals remain.

Sometimes that helps. Health PEI has redeployed staff from outpatients departments, where fewer appointments are scheduled, to help in the emergency, but lack of access to primary care can leave patients with nowhere else to go.

"The emergency department is that sharp point in the health-care system. It's the only place for people to go so they do come," said MacDonald.

"We're seeing that in the volume."

On top of those acute issues are chronic problems in the system, such as a shortage of long-term care beds. That shortage, said MacDonald, eventually reveals itself as a problem in the emergency department.

A patient waiting for a bed in long-term care is taking up a bed in acute care. That leaves someone in the emergency department with nowhere to go, which means doctors working there have less space to work with.

"The system is all connected," said MacDonald.

He said some surgeries have been cancelled this week in an effort to create space in acute care.

Go to the hospital when you need help

While the department is busy, MacDonald said he doesn't want anyone to be discouraged from seeking help.

"I don't ever want someone not to come," he said.

"I don't think anyone should ever look at those wait-time boards that are online and say it's too busy for me to go to the emergency department. I think if you have a medical concern you should come."

In particular, Health PEI says anyone with these particular issues should call 911 or seek emergency services.