Islanders answer call for Emergency Animal Response Team

A P.E.I. group that cares for animals in emergencies says there's no shortage of support for the cause from Islanders.

The Emergency Animal Response Team, formerly CDART, has recruited at least 50 volunteers from across the Island since the beginning of the year.

They've got a full board of directors in place, and have been hosting training sessions on everything from running a shelter for animals during a disaster to how to best support animals after a hurricane.

"We're very pleased with how the group has taken off," said Ron McConnell, the information officer with the group.

I think it's the basic desire and affinity we have with our animals. — Ron McConnell

He attributes the impressive growth to a love of animals that many of us share.

"I think it's the basic desire and affinity we have with our animals, someone who has pets at home, companion animals, service animals, people have small hobby farms," he said.

"We all care about animals and it's a pretty easy sell and everybody wants to make sure they're all taken care of."

The group is also working on fundraising initiatives with Global Pet Foods to purchase collapsible metal crates to transport animals. Anyone who donates money to buy a crate can have their name, company or even the name of a beloved pet on a plaque on the crate, McConnell said.

The group is fundraising to purchase metal crates to help transport the animals. (Saving Grace Animal Sanctuary/Facebook)

The group is also in talks with local fire departments to help better support emergency services personnel in times of emergency.

"The last thing they need to be worrying about is who's going to take care of my pet. A lot of people won't leave their properties and leave their animals behind. So we sort of eliminate that whole stress factor and say 'It's OK, we'll take care of them for you.'"

McConnell said anyone interested in the group can contact them through their Facebook page or visit them at the P.E.I. Dog Expo in Summerside on Oct. 13 or at Victoria Park in Charlottetown on Oct. 14.

With files from Jessica Doria-Brown