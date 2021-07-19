P.E.I. police now able to issue emergency alerts, but it comes with checks and balances

Island police officers now have their finger directly on the button of the province's emergency alert system.

But a system of checks and balances — including a second set of eyes, and the ability to target alerts only where they're needed — will ensure the system works efficiently, according to police and emergency officials.

One key to that efficiency is a "dual-authentication system," according to Tanya Mullally, P.E.I.'s emergency management co-ordinator.

"The constable on scene would have to report up to a senior staff position," said Mullally. "Once you get those two people meeting the criteria, then the individual can be tapped on the shoulder to go ahead and issue the alert."

The software system, called by its trade name "Alert Ready," requires authentication by two separate users, according to Mullally. The process can take up to ten minutes but the software comes with pre-loaded written advisories that can be selected or modified as needed to speed up the process.

One of the quickest advisories to send is the now-familiar Amber Alert for missing children, Mullally said.

Emergency alerts appear on TV and radio, as well as cell phones. (Louise Martin/CBC)

Police in Ontario were surprised by public backlash a few years ago when they issued an Amber Alert. People flooded 911 lines to complain about the alarm that sounded on their phones in the middle of the night.

Island RCMP said the emergency alert system on P.E.I. can be targeted to specific communities as needed.

"If we're having incidents in a certain area of Prince Edward Island, we can focus the alert to that area," said Sgt. Chris Gunn. "So only the people that need the information will get the alert."

Simpler access for police will not result in more emergency alerts, according to Mullally.

"Unless there's an increase in events, that would be the only time that you're going to see more alerts," said Mullally.

Public tests of emergency alerts will continue

RCMP chose not to use the system to deal with an incident in Borden-Carleton earlier this month, during which people were warned to remain indoors until a situation was resolved.

The Mounties said that was for reasons specific to the incident, rather than the capabilities of the emergency alert system.

P.E.I.'s emergency alert system will continue to be tested twice a year — in the spring and fall.

The next test is in November. The Emergency Measures Organization will send out an advisory to give people a heads up.