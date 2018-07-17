Not your grandmother's needlepoint: Diversity of needle arts on display in Charlottetown

The Embroiders Association of Canada national seminar is in Charlottetown this week, and the meeting will include a display of the wide variety of work made by members.

Joyce Gill of the host Lady Slipper Needle Arts Guild said the work of the association's members goes well beyond the needlepoint pillows that may come to mind.

"It goes from working with beads, working with haute couture, costuming," said Gill.

Gill said the work covers anything you can do with a needle and thread, and sometimes even stretches that definition, such as with a seminar on doll making this year.

Embroidery online

The EAC also steps outside the traditional box with its Virtual Threads group, an online community that offers lessons and needle-work help online.

"We figure anything that a bricks and mortar group can do, we can do it too," said Gill.

This Shikankari embroidery is by Marie-Renée Otis. Shikankari is a traditional technique from the north of India. (Embroidery Association of Canada)

The display of EAC member work will be open to the public at Bill and Denise Andrew Hall at UPEI from Wednesday to Saturday.

The seminar includes more than 200 participants from across Canada and the United States, as well as a few people from overseas.

