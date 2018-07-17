Not your grandmother's needlepoint: Diversity of needle arts on display in Charlottetown
Display open to the public Wednesday to Saturday
The Embroiders Association of Canada national seminar is in Charlottetown this week, and the meeting will include a display of the wide variety of work made by members.
Joyce Gill of the host Lady Slipper Needle Arts Guild said the work of the association's members goes well beyond the needlepoint pillows that may come to mind.
"It goes from working with beads, working with haute couture, costuming," said Gill.
Gill said the work covers anything you can do with a needle and thread, and sometimes even stretches that definition, such as with a seminar on doll making this year.
Embroidery online
The EAC also steps outside the traditional box with its Virtual Threads group, an online community that offers lessons and needle-work help online.
"We figure anything that a bricks and mortar group can do, we can do it too," said Gill.
The display of EAC member work will be open to the public at Bill and Denise Andrew Hall at UPEI from Wednesday to Saturday.
The seminar includes more than 200 participants from across Canada and the United States, as well as a few people from overseas.
