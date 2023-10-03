Missing P.E.I. woman Élora Patoine last seen in Moncton, police say

RCMP are reporting a more recent sighting of Élora Patoine, a P.E.I. woman whose whereabouts have been unknown since June.

Cpl. Gavin Moore said Friday that Patoine, 30, was last seen on Albert Street in Moncton on June 19, two days later than the previously reported sighting of her in Borden-Carleton on June 17. Albert Street is near the Gunningsville Bridge.

He said Patoine was wearing a brown faux-leather jacket and black pants, and was carrying a school bag.

Patoine is described as five feet 10 inches tall and 140 pounds, with curly brown hair. She speaks French and English.

The most recent sighting of Élora Patoine was on Albert Street in Moncton. (Google Maps)

Moore said P.E.I.'s new Missing Persons Act is being put to use in the investigation, but he could not reveal exactly how.

"We have to maintain the integrity of an investigation," said Moore.

"I can say the new Missing Persons Act does allow police to access information that is of tremendous value to a missing persons file that may not have been available previous to this act."

The act that came into effect on Sept. 9 gives police access to cellphone and banking records, as well as other kinds of information that would previously have been considered private unless a police request was made as part of a criminal investigation.

Earlier this week, RCMP issued a request for assistance in locating Patoine, who has contacts in both P.E.I. and Quebec. RCMP said a concerned citizen reported her missing last weekend.

Moore said police have received many tips in the case, and they are asking anyone else with potentially relevant information to come forward.