Man, 58, dead after single-vehicle crash in western P.E.I.

A 58-year-old man from Ellerslie, P.E.I., is dead after a single-vehicle crash in East Bideford, P.E.I., on Tuesday evening.

According to a news release, members of the East Prince RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover at the intersection of East Bideford Road and Route 12 around 8 p.m. AT.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was transported to hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.