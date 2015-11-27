Ellerslie home 'total loss' after fire

A home in Ellerslie, P.E.I., was destroyed by a fire early Thursday morning. No one was hurt.

Firefighters received the call just before 3 a.m., said Tyne Valley fire Chief William Bishop, and when they arrived on scene, he said the house "was totally engulfed."

Bishop said about 20 firefighters worked for a couple hours to put out the blaze.

"We had a hard time getting the smoke out of it just, with the weather temperatures and the way the home was built, it was hard to get it ventilated."

Cause under investigation

Bishop said no one was home at the time of the fire, and it was a passerby who spotted the fire and called 911.

Bishop said the bungalow is a "total loss."

"The structure's still standing, but the inside's totally burned out."

He said the scene was handed over to the fire marshal to investigate the cause.

