Holiday concert doubles as a learning exercise for Ellerslie students

The annual holiday concert at Ellerslie Elementary in Ellerslie, P.E.I., took the audience beyond the usual carols and pageantry for a global showcase of Christmas celebrations.

The concert's theme was Christmas around the World and the students in each class spent the last few weeks learning about the Christmas traditions in a different part of the world.

"Everyone got together and it all planned out perfectly," said grade 6 student Ava Perry after the concert on Thursday. "It was really nice."

Ava Perry played the ukulele for one of the songs and then narrated the afternoon's performance. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Students from kindergarten to grade six performed songs, dances and played instruments for the audience.

Some students from Lennox Island preformed a Mi'kmaq presentation and other students sang traditional Acadian songs.

The students sang different songs about or from the places they were learning about. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Even before they appeared on stage, the students had also worked hard to learn about the different countries they represented.

"In preparing the bulletin boards they had to do some research about different cultures, so how people in Ireland might celebrate Christmas, how people in the Netherlands might celebrate Christmas," said principal Jason Cormier.

"So we used it as an opportunity to research other countries, other cultures."

Some of the students were also able to demonstrate their musical learning with instruments during the show. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Students worked with their music teacher for weeks to prepare sets, costumes and rehearse their songs.

"I love to see children enjoying themselves musically, whether it's through singing or dance or drama... it's really important that I see the students really enjoying the moment and I think they did today," said music teacher Garth MacKay.

Friends and family packed the school to see their children perform in the annual holiday concert. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

The school is planning more multicultural events in the new year to encourage the students to keep learning about the world.

"We want to make sure our students are globally aware and understand that there are so many people that offer so many things to our great province," said Cormier.

