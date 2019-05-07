Plastics a big issue for city creek cleanup
'It's almost an instant micro plastic'
The cleanup of a creek that runs through the north of Charlottetown found some problematic plastics, says the coordinator of the Ellen's Creek Watershed Group.
Norman Dewar said plastic shopping bags, which will be banned starting July 1, made up a large portion of what his group found in the water. But he said the trouble with plastics will continue after that ban goes into effect.
"There's a lot of other plastics that are going under the radar, which I think could be having an even a more significant impact to the environment," said Dewar.
"The chip bag, bags that have that two-layer plastic and where the plastic, that outer layer comes off and it's almost an instant micro plastic."
Dewar will be speaking about what his team found, as well as how we can all can do our part to maintain urban watersheds, at a Nature P.E.I. meeting Tuesday night at the Beaconsfield Carriage House.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.