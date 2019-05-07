Watershed group hopes to manage 2 more Charlottetown watersheds

The Ellen's Creek Watershed Group in Charlottetown wants to take on the management of two more watersheds in the city.

The two unmanaged watersheds the group hopes to take over are the Riverside Watershed by the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the Charlottetown Watershed which runs by the Farmers' Market.

"What we're trying to do is do as much as we can to prepare these watersheds for the inevitable change that comes from a changing climate," said Darragh Mogan, chair of the watershed group.

The Ellen's Creek group says it has experience in urban watersheds and the issues that come with them such as construction and development.

Despite developers being careful, silt, salt and tar can get into waterways and the group would like to prevent that and the erosion that comes with it,

'Prevent further erosion'

Mogan said climate change is making those issues a "real big problem."

The watershed group wants to take on management of the Charlottetown Watershed, which runs by the Farmers' Market. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

He said the Charlottetown watershed is in particularly bad shape and needs help.

"What we want to do is just prevent further erosion from the silt and salt and tar and some chemicals getting into these watersheds," Mogan said.

Mogan applied to the province to be the group that manages the two watersheds back in April.

He said he expects to hear soon if the group will take over the Riverside and Charlottetown watersheds.

