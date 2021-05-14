$9.9M Eliot River School upgrade to start this summer
Project is expected to finish in 2023
Renovations to Cornwall's Eliot River School are scheduled to start this summer.
In an email to CBC News, officials with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said the project was expected to take three years.
The work includes a new 9,300 square foot addition, as well as renovations to the inside and outside of the building. The school will get a new roof, separate drop off and pickup areas for parents and buses, as well as an accessible washroom.
The addition will feature a new gym and assembly space, a music room and relocation of the resource and administration space, which will create two new classrooms in the main section of the school.
There will also be upgrades for the PA and sprinkler systems.
Work will begin after the school year finishes. Some will be complete by the end of August while some other portions carry into the fall, winter and next spring.
Officials said phases two and three are planned for 2022 and 2023.
With files from Angela Walker
