P.E.I.'s electronic recycling program to be expanded to include countertop appliances

More household appliances will soon be added to P.E.I.'s electronics recycling program.

The P.E.I. cabinet recently approved a change to regulations under the Environmental Protection Act that expands the definition of accepted electronic products.

The change covers several new categories, including items such as toasters, fryers, coffee makers, kettles, steam cleaners, fans and heaters. It builds on an expansion to the program in 2019 that added microwave ovens to the list.

"This builds on the existing success that P.E.I. has had in recycling electronics," said Barry Jackson, manager of product stewardship and regulatory affairs with the P.E.I. Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action.

"You know, as a province the changes to regulation expand our recycling efforts [and] help divert waste from our landfill. Landfill space is ... valuable real estate."

Small handling fee

Those items will have an "environmental handling fee" to cover the cost of recycling added to them at the time of purchase, Jackson said.

The fee varies according to the size of the product and how hard it is to recycle it. For the new, smaller items the fee would range from 25 cents for a toaster to $1.50 for an upright vacuum cleaner. The fee will be visible on the receipt.

B.C. and Yukon have similar programs, he said.

Jackson said the rollout date for the expanded program is Aug. 1. There is no plan yet for drop-off locations, but Jackson expects it to be similar to what is in place now.

