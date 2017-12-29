Province moves to keep more electronics out of landfill

More electronic devices, including video gaming equipment and counter top microwave ovens, will soon fall under provincial recycling regulations.

Changes to the Environmental Protection Act were proclaimed on March 23 and will come into effect Aug. 1.

John Hughes, director of special projects with the P.E.I. Department of Environment, says six categories of devices have been added. They include external storage drives, electronic readers, video gaming equipment, GPS equipment, microwave ovens and larger floor standing printers or copiers.

"I was somewhat surprised to learn some of the things that were ending up in our solid waste program, because Prince Edward Island is a leader in electronics recycling," Hughes said.

Drop off centres

Residents will be required to drop off the items at Waste Watch drop off centres. There is no charge.

Hughes said the Department of Environment consulted with other provinces and with Island Waste Management Corporation when deciding what should be added.

A full list of items and the drop off locations is available at recyclemyelectronics.ca.

