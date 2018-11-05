Maritime Electric still restoring power after windstorm

Close to 200 Maritime Electric customers were still waiting to have their power restored Monday morning following a windstorm on the weekend.

At 6:30 a.m. the P.E.I. utility was reporting 169 customers without electricity, scattered from one end of the Island to the other.

Wind gusts peaked over 100 km/h at Charlottetown Airport Saturday night and continued strong through Sunday. Peak outages on the Island reached 22,000, and the outages kept coming even as crews restored power in some places.

"At one point yesterday we were talking, saying do you think we should maybe talk to New Brunswick or Nova Scotia because we don't want people to be into Tuesday," said Maritime Electric spokesperson Kim Griffin.

"But the crews worked really, really hard. And we felt bad that we were able to get everybody on last night but we had a number of new customers that went out."

Damage across the region

Griffin said repairs should be complete by mid-afternoon.

The wind storm also did some damage on the mainland.

New Brunswick Power says more than 50,000 customers are still without electricity and it could be a couple of more days before power is fully restored.

In Nova Scotia there are about 3,000 customers with no power, mostly in Western parts of the province.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Stephanie Kelly