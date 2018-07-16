Electricity rebates available for Summerside residents starting this week

Residents of Summerside, P.E.I., will be eligible for a refund on household electricity starting Monday, according to a government news release.

A 10 per cent rebate will be applied to the first block – 2,000 kilowatt-hours – of electricity for the Summerside utility's residential customers effective July 16.

The rebate will continue for up to four years, the province says, to encourage Islanders to seek out cleaner energy that lowers P.E.I.'s carbon emissions.

"Summerside welcomes the provincial rebate as a down-to-earth component of big-picture energy thinking," Mayor Bill Martin said in the release.

"This vision includes action on climate change, a transition to a low-carbon economy, energy efficiency support, and development of clean energy technologies."

The refund matches other rebates announced for Maritime Electric residential customers. Other rebates came into effect on firewood in May and for propane and wood pellets in July.

To learn more about the rebates, visit the government website.

