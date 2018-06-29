Electricity rebates for Island residents begin July 16

A rebate on electricity announced in this year's provincial budget will go into effect July 16.

The agreement between Maritime Electric and the province will apply a 10 per cent rebate on the first "block" of 2,000 kilowatt hours of electricity.

The rebate is renewable under the agreement for up to four years.

'Greener source of power'

It matches rebates being developed by the power utility in Summerside,P.E.I., and those which will be applied on low-carbon fuel sources like propane, firewood and wood pellets.

The program will "provide considerable savings to ordinary Islanders, while encouraging people to increase their use of electricity as a greener source of power and heating," said Communities, Land and Environment Minister Richard Brown in a news release.

Maritime Electric CEO John Gaudet said the company is "pleased to be working with the government of P.E.I. to deliver this rebate to our customers."

Energy Minister Paula Biggar said the rebates will help Islanders afford energy sources with minimal carbon.

"Our province is committed to reducing energy use, and to reducing the impact of the energy we do use."

