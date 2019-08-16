Power restored for thousands in Charlottetown area
Maritime Electric has restored power to about 3,000 customers who lost electricity early Thursday morning.
One school affected by outage
The power was out for a little more than an hour.
The outage affected some parts of Charlottetown and ran north up along Route 2 into the communities of Dunstaffnage, Frenchfort, Marshfield, Suffolk and York.
Details on what the problem were are not yet available. Maritime Electric earlier suspected a tree down on the line.
There was one school affected: L. M. Montgomery, and the Public Schools Branch said it was too late to turn the school buses around, but with power restored school will go ahead as students arrive.
