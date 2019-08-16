Power restored for thousands in Charlottetown area

Maritime Electric has restored power to about 3,000 customers who lost electricity early Thursday morning.

The power was out for a little more than an hour.

The outage affected some parts of Charlottetown and ran north up along Route 2 into the communities of Dunstaffnage, Frenchfort, Marshfield, Suffolk and York.

Details on what the problem were are not yet available. Maritime Electric earlier suspected a tree down on the line.

There was one school affected: L. M. Montgomery, and the Public Schools Branch said it was too late to turn the school buses around, but with power restored school will go ahead as students arrive.

