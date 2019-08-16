Maritime Electric makes some progress in restoring massive power outage
Maritime Electric has restored power to most customers in a massive overnight power outage, but 3,600 are still without power.
Power had been out for more than 13,000
Maritime Electric has restored power to most customers in a massive overnight power outage, but 3,600 are still without power.
Most of the current outages are in two pockets: around St. Peters Bay and in southeast P.E.I.
At 6 a.m. the utility was reporting more than 13,000 customers in eastern P.E.I. were without power. The outages stretched from Charlottetown to East Point and down to Murray River.
Customers on Twitter reported the power went out around midnight.
At 6 a.m., the utility said it was hoping to have all power restored by 6:30.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Stephanie Kelly
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.