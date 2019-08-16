Maritime Electric makes some progress in restoring massive power outage

Maritime Electric has restored power to most customers in a massive overnight power outage, but 3,600 are still without power.

Most of the current outages are in two pockets: around St. Peters Bay and in southeast P.E.I.

At 6 a.m. the utility was reporting more than 13,000 customers in eastern P.E.I. were without power. The outages stretched from Charlottetown to East Point and down to Murray River.

Customers on Twitter reported the power went out around midnight.

At 6 a.m., the utility said it was hoping to have all power restored by 6:30.

