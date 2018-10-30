Power outage closes Rollo Bay French school

L'école La-Belle-Cloche in Rollo Bay, P.E.I. is closing at 12:30 Tuesday due to a power outage.

Officials at the French language school board say they've been told the power will remain off until early evening.

Maritime Electric has tweeted that it is experiencing an outage in the Dingwells Mills substation.

"Crews have been dispatched to make repairs, which could take until late afternoon based on initial assessments," the tweet said.

With files from Laura Chapin