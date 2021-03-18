P.E.I. to offer $5K incentives for new, used electric vehicles

A new incentive program that will reduce the cost of purchasing electric vehicles for Islanders will soon be available, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action.

Starting this spring, Islanders will receive $5,000 off any new or used electric vehicle purchased from an Island dealership. There will also be a $2,500 incentive for plug-in hybrids.

Anyone who purchases an electric vehicle will also receive a free Level-2 charging station, which can charge an electric vehicle in a few hours.

The $500,000 program was mentioned in P.E.I.'s 2021-22 operating budget, released last week, but no program details were provided until Thursday.

Islanders will see the incentive come off their total at the point of sale and dealerships will be responsible for "completing the documentation required to receive the rebate," the release said.

A study released in the fall showed that electric vehicles are hard to come by on P.E.I., with only a handful being available on dealership lots.

The new provincial incentive can also be combined with the federal government's rebate programming — giving eligible Islanders up to $10,000 off the price of a newly purchased electric vehicle.

P.E.I. is the fourth province to offer an electric vehicle incentive, behind Quebec, B.C. and Nova Scotia — which announced its progam last month.

