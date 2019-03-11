Ottawa funding electric vehicle charging stations on P.E.I.

The federal government announced funding Monday morning for six electric vehicle charging stations across P.E.I.

The level-3 fast chargers will be installed in six different communities.

Tim Hortons in O'Leary.

Maritime Electric Service Centre in Summerside.

Gateway Village in Borden-Carleton.

Canadian Tire in Charlottetown.

Wood Islands Area Development Corporation.

Irving in Souris.

"Our government will continue to work with municipal and provincial governments to support green infrastructure projects to encourage widespread adoption," said Charlottetown MP Sean Casey in a news release.

The provincial government committed to six electric vehicle charging stations in its fall capital budget, with one level-3 charger and two level-2 chargers at each station. Last week Environment Minister Richard Brown said those stations would be ready for the summer.

The federal stations are scheduled to be operational by the end of the year. Ottawa has committed $300,000 to the project from the Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative.