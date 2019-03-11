Skip to Main Content
Ottawa funding electric vehicle charging stations on P.E.I.
New

Ottawa funding electric vehicle charging stations on P.E.I.

The federal government announced funding Monday morning for six electric vehicle charging stations across P.E.I.

Stations to be ready by end of the year

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
It will be easier to get your electric car charged on P.E.I. by the end of the year. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

The federal government announced funding Monday morning for six electric vehicle charging stations across P.E.I.

The level-3 fast chargers will be installed in six different communities.

  • Tim Hortons in O'Leary.
  • Maritime Electric Service Centre in Summerside.
  • Gateway Village in Borden-Carleton.
  • Canadian Tire in Charlottetown.
  • Wood Islands Area Development Corporation.
  • Irving in Souris.

"Our government will continue to work with municipal and provincial governments to support green infrastructure projects to encourage widespread adoption," said Charlottetown MP Sean Casey in a news release.

The provincial government committed to six electric vehicle charging stations in its fall capital budget, with one level-3 charger and two level-2 chargers at each station. Last week Environment Minister Richard Brown said those stations would be ready for the summer.

The federal stations are scheduled to be operational by the end of the year. Ottawa has committed $300,000 to the project from the Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us