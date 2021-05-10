Training for electric vehicle accidents needed, says Opposition leader
Accidents involving electric vehicles are inevitable, says Bevan-Baker
First responders on P.E.I. are in need of specialized training for dealing with electrical vehicle accidents, says Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker, and he is concerned about the cost.
There are currently few electrical vehicles on P.E.I. roads, but that could change over the next few years with more infrastructure for them being built and a new incentive for consumers to buy them.
It is only a matter of time before fire departments and other first responders find themselves dealing with an accident involving an electric vehicle, Bevan-Baker said in question period Friday.
"One of the features of EVs is that the large batteries present potential dangers for first responders," he said in a question to Public Safety Minister Bloyce Thompson.
"Currently, there's nobody on Prince Edward Island who offers training to fire departments or other first responders on how to safely deal with circumstances like that. So at the moment, these fire departments and first responders have to hire and pay for somebody off the Island to deliver the training. And it's a fairly significant cost."
Thompson responded he has already had conversations with the Environment Minister Steven Myers about the issue.
"We are going to help assist with the training," said Thompson.
"As far as budget-wise, we have to look and see where that can fit in."
Training first responders is a top priority, he said.
