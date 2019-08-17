New P.E.I. regulations for electric scooters in effect Saturday
The P.E.I. government announced its first set of regulations for electric scooters on Wednesday afternoon.
Scooters not allowed on sidewalks
The P.E.I. government announced its first set of regulations for electric scooters on Wednesday afternoon.
The regulations, which come into effect Saturday, will apply on roads and active transportation trails across the province.
In a news release, the province listed the following regulations.
- Scooter maximum power of 500 watts.
- Maximum speed for a scooter is 24 km/h.
- Scooters must be equipped with a bell or horn and lights.
- Minimum age for operation of an electric scooter is 16.
- Drivers must wear a helmet.
Electric scooters are not permitted on roads where the maximum posted speed is more than 60 km/h. They may not be driven on sidewalks or the Confederation Trail.
The new regulations also clarify the definition of an electric scooter, the news release said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?