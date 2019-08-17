New P.E.I. regulations for electric scooters in effect Saturday

The P.E.I. government announced its first set of regulations for electric scooters on Wednesday afternoon.

The regulations, which come into effect Saturday, will apply on roads and active transportation trails across the province.

In a news release, the province listed the following regulations.

Scooter maximum power of 500 watts.

Maximum speed for a scooter is 24 km/h.

Scooters must be equipped with a bell or horn and lights.

Minimum age for operation of an electric scooter is 16.

Drivers must wear a helmet.

Electric scooters are not permitted on roads where the maximum posted speed is more than 60 km/h. They may not be driven on sidewalks or the Confederation Trail.

The new regulations also clarify the definition of an electric scooter, the news release said.