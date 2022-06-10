P.E.I. adding more electric school buses, placing charging stations at drivers' homes

P.E.I. is adding 35 more electric school buses and placing charging stations at drivers' homes as the province continues to phase out its diesel-powered vehicles.

It's the third straight year the province has purchased electric buses. By this fall, there could be 82 electric buses transporting students out of its fleet of 322.

"We're at the point now where we're hearing the bus drivers are fighting over who's going to get the next one," said Transportation Minister James Aylward at a news conference Friday.

The cost of the new buses is just over $12 million, shared equally between the federal and provincial governments.

The province is also beginning a pilot project in which they will place charging stations at the homes of some bus drivers. A new charging station will also be placed at Three Oaks High School in Summerside.

Aylward said it will take years to replace the entire fleet, as some diesel-powered buses still have a lot of life left. But he's pleased with the progress so far.

"How well these buses have been received by the students, the drivers, the education officials and the community as a whole has been incredible."