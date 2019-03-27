Hear the arguments tonight at CBC P.E.I.'s public forum on electoral reform

When Islanders head to the polls this April, they'll also be asked to vote in a referendum on electoral reform.

The question asks "Should Prince Edward Island change its voting system to a mixed member proportional voting system?"

For Islanders wanting to learn more about P.E.I.'s current voting system, first past the post, and the mixed member proportional voting system, CBC P.E.I. is hosting a public forum tonight in Charlottetown.

Hear the arguments and have your say at Stonepark Intermediate School at 7:30 p.m.

Panelists include:

John Barrett , No What to Vote.

, No What to Vote. Brenda Oslawsky , Vote Yes P.E.I.

, Vote Yes P.E.I. Gerard Mitchell, P.E.I.'s Referendum Commissioner.

For those that can't be there in-person, we'll be live streaming the event on our Facebook page and on our website.

On Facebook, we'll be joined by staff from Referendum P.E.I. who will be interacting with you in the comments.

See you there or online.

