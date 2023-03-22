Elections P.E.I. says errors found in mail-in ballots sent out for 2 districts

Elections P.E.I. officials say they're working to solve a mix-up in the mail-in ballots sent out in two electoral districts as soon as possible.

On Wednesday morning, staff discovered that mistakes had been made in 19 ballots sent out for District 25: O'Leary-Inverness and 43 distributed for District 22: Summerside-South Drive.

In District 22, Barb Ramsay was wrongly listed as the NDP candidate and Kathryn Yule was named as the PC candidate. Their party affiliations had been switched.

In District 25, candidate information was correct, but the names weren't listed in alphabetical order, contravening Prince Edward Island legislation.

"We acted up on it immediately, contacted the printer, and re-ordered the ballots," said P.E.I. Chief Electoral Officer Tim Garrity.

As well, he said, "we've contacted every single person who had applied for the mail-in ballot. We explained that those ballots were null and void, they needed to destroy those packages, and we will be resending them out. And we have a way to identify which ballots are what."

Delivery expected by Friday

Garrity said Elections P.E.I. expected to have the new ballots ready by Wednesday afternoon, and they will be delivered by Friday.

He said political parties with candidates in the districts have been notified about the error.

Garrity said there shouldn't be any issues ahead of the first advance polling day this weekend.

"It was a very small number and we did catch this prior to the advance polling happening Saturday," he said. "We're very glad for that and staff are working diligently to make sure everything is correct."