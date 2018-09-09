Elections PEI urging voters to register ahead of November municipal elections

Elections PEI is reminding Islanders to make sure they're registered to vote ahead of the upcoming municipal elections on Nov. 5.

Voter Registration Week begins Monday and runs to Sunday, Sept. 16. Elections PEI will be campaigning on line and in person to get people to register.

"We're gearing up, trying to encourage people to make sure that they are registered, to update their information, and they can do that at our website ElectionsPEI.ca.," Tim Garrity, chief electoral officer of P.E.I., told Mainstreet P.E.I.

"When you do get a voter card, it just provides for a much smoother transaction at the polling station when you go in to vote."

If you're within the four larger municipalities, Summerside, Cornwall, Charlottetown or Stratford, and you're registered to vote, you'll receive a voter card in the mail to take to the polling station with you, he said.

Otherwise, voters can go to the returning office or to their polling station to be registered, as long as they have proof of identification and address.

Amalgamation decisions could shake things up a bit

Samantha Murphy, the manager of municipal affairs for the province, says for municipalities that are newly amalgamated, such as the Rural Municipality of Brackley, they'll be "proceeding as usual" in electing their first new council this November.

And in municipalities which have submitted a proposal and not yet received a decision on amalgamation, voters may have to elect representatives in their current, pre-amalgamation boundaries — even if those boundaries change due to amalgamation approval following the election.

Municipalities still waiting for an amalgamation decision include the Rural Municipality of North Shore and the Rural Municipality of Central Prince. (IRAC)

"If there's a scenario where they're [amalgamation] approved, then the order that would create the new municipality would state a date for the election of the first council of the new municipality," Murphy said.

"Depending on what transition time is needed, it might be a few months down the road or if more transition time is needed, it could be longer."​

Those municipalities include the Rural Municipality of North Shore and the Rural Municipality of Central Prince, Murphy said.

The other amalgamation application is for Three Rivers, which is "not as far along in the process as the other two," she said.

"Regardless of what happens with boundaries, there's another significant change this year where all municipalities are having all-day elections with advanced nominations," she said.

"A lot of our municipalities are holding those types of elections for the first time and they're trying to communicate with their residents that if you do want to nominate yourself, if you do want to run as a candidate, you have to do it in advance. Where in the past … they would have nominated from the floor the night of the special election meeting."

