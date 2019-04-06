Day 11 of P.E.I. campaign: In the market for votes

This is where the leaders will be on Saturday for day 11 of the election campaign:

Liberal leader Wade MacLauchlan will be meeting with constituents in his home riding, District 8, Stanhope-Marshfield.

Progressive Conservative leader Dennis King will be hosting a pancake breakfast at the Winsloe Lions Club in District 15 in the morning, and will be campaigning in his home district during the afternoon.

In the evening, King will be attending a fundraising dinner in Vernon River for District 2, Georgetown-Pownal.

Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker will be meeting people at the Charlottetown Farmers Market in the morning. He will be spending the rest of the day canvassing in his home riding, District 17, New Haven-Rocky Point.

NDP Leader Joe Byrne will have district team meetings in the morning. He'll be canvassing in his home riding, District 12, in the afternoon and hosting a members and volunteer social at party headquarters in the evening.

Islanders go to polls on April 23.

More P.E.I. news