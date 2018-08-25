Paid election jobs available in 3 P.E.I. ridings

Elections Canada is looking for workers in three P.E.I. ridings for the upcoming election.

Françoise Enguehard, regional media advisor for Elections Canada in the Atlantic provinces, said workers are needed for the advance polls on Oct. 11 weekend and on election day, Oct. 21, in Cardigan, Egmont and Malpeque.

They are paid positions and include poll clerks, information officers, deputy returning officers and registration officers, she said.

Enguehard is encouraging anyone interested, including students, to apply. The workers do not have to work in the riding where they live, she said, and can be as young as 16 on election day.

"It's also a very interesting proposition for younger people who are not yet eligible to vote but can get a paying job for a few days and also get to see the electoral process and how it is done up close and personal."

No political activity

Enguehard said electoral workers are not asked not to engage in political activity.

"Elections Canada is not involved in the politics of the election, only in the process of the election. So this is really to make sure that we have everything in place so that everybody can vote and exercise their right to vote and that it is done in the best manner possible so that everyone has equal chance to cast their ballot."

She said anyone interested can apply through the Elections Canada website.

More P.E.I. news