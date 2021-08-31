Elections Canada recruiting poll workers

Elections Canada is short on people to work the polls on P.E.I. on Sept. 20.

The advance polls are covered, but about 20 workers are still needed in Egmont and Cardigan, and more than that in Malpeque, for election day itself.

"So a fair amount of people still to be recruited," said Francoise Enguehard, regional media advisor for Elections Canada in the Atlantic Provinces.

"I think it's a bit compounded this year by the fact that in all sectors of society we are short of workers. And so that may complicate matters a bit, but really it is an issue that we face every election."

The positions include registration officers, information officers and poll supervisors. It's a 12-hour shift, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and pays $300 to $400, depending on the position.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to see the democratic process of free elections in action," said Enguehard.

"There is no better way to see how it works. There is so much stories out there about how elections are handled and so on and so forth. Well, you can work, you can get paid, and you can see it for yourself."

Elections Canada is hiring about 250,000 people across the country to work on the election. Applicants need to be at least 16 years old and a Canadian citizen.

Anyone interested can go to Elections Canada website or contact the Elections Canada office in their riding.