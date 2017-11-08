Early learning, cost of living on agenda in Day 3 of P.E.I. election campaign

Here are some of the events planned for Friday.

Progressive Conservative Leader Dennis King will be in Roseneath to announce the first in a series of proposals on early learning. The event will be at 11:30 a.m. at Kidz Korner Early Learning Academy. In the afternoon King will campaign in his own District 15. In the evening he will attend a rally at Winsloe United Church.

Liberal Leader Wade MacLauchlan will be at the College of Piping in Summerside at 9:30 a.m. to announce a plan to make life more affordable for Islanders. After that MacLauchlan will be campaigning in districts 22, 19 and in his own District 8. His day will include his own nomination meeting. MacLauchlan will also make a visit to the Easter Beef show.

Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker will spend the entire day campaigning in his own District 17.

NDP Leader Joe Byrne will make an announcement on the economy. That will be at 10 a.m. at the Voluntary Resource Centre in Charlottetown.