From chicken coops to shingles: Parties get creative with old election signs

Some political parties on P.E.I. are getting creative with what they'll do with their old election signs.

According to Island Waste Management, the corrugated plastic signs are not recyclable and go into waste if they are not repurposed.

All the parties say they encourage their candidates to reuse their signs so they don't end up in the landfill.

Becka Viau, director of operations for the NDP, said farmers have used their old signs to insulate barns or as flooring in chicken coops, and parents have asked to use them as padding for playrooms.

"There's a lot of signs and it's just important in 2019 that we consider the environmental impact of everything we do," she said.

Joe Byrne signs reused

The parties say they encourage candidates to save their signs if they plan to run in future elections.

If you've been wondering if you've seen those Joe Byrne signs before, you have. Viau said some of Byrne's signs around town have been used in a previous federal election, with just a change in the official agent acknowledgment.

The corrugated plastic election signs are not recyclable and go in the black bins, says Island Waste Management. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Jordan Bober, a co-campaign manager for the Green Party of P.E.I., said the party has made a conscious decision to design their signs in such a way that they would be easier to reuse in future elections — with room for possible modifications.

"We might have to put the word 'Re' in front of 'elect,' so there's stickers for that."

He said people have used their signs as a waterproof liner or to reshingle a shed.

Offered to schools

They also offer the old signs to schools.

"I've had people that … would use the materials for like creative design classes where they kind of use them to make models, things like that," Bober said.

"So that's something that we're going to be trying to do if we have any surplus signs."

In a statement, the PC Party said candidates are encouraged to try to repurpose or recycle signs wherever possible.

"For example, after the last election Stratford-Kinlock MLA James Aylward donated a number of his used lawn signs to the Legacy Garden for use."

Katie Morello, co-chair of the Liberal Party campaign, said they save the wood and metal in storage for the next campaign.

She said it's often up to the candidates to decide what they do with the plastic signs.

"Some people will keep them," she said.

The parties said anyone who has a use for the signs after the election can contact them.

