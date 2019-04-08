Some election signs violated act, says Elections P.E.I.

Elections P.E.I. says it's investigation into complaints over signs is complete, and it has now turned its findings over to the Crown for further review.

Tim Garrity, P.E.I.'s chief electoral officer, said Elections P.E.I. received multiple complaints about Liberal Party signs being put up prior to candidates being registered as well as some complaints about Green Party signs not properly being marked with "approved by the official agent."

"I'm required to investigate these complaints and I did investigate," said Garrity. "I don't have the authority or the ability to lay a charge or a fine … I just pass it off to the proper authorities."

"We felt that there was a violation of the Election Expenses Act, section 17(1.1) and there was enough for us to pass that on for further review," he said.

"It is the interpretation of Elections P.E.I. and our legal representatives that the party cannot advertise for the party until they become registered, and the candidate cannot advertise for the candidate until they become registered."

Elections P.E.I. says it met with parties about amended rules

The Liberal Party of P.E.I. previously said there was nothing illegal about its signs.

"Post-writ signage that directly promotes the election of a party, candidate or potential candidate can be erected as long as either the party or the candidate is registered," party spokesperson Mary Moszynski said in an email on March 27, the day after the writ dropped. "This is consistent with past practice."

Garrity said Elections P.E.I. did meet with the official agents of the parties prior to the election to discuss that act, which was recently amended.

Candidates may face fine of up to $1,000 for infractions.

