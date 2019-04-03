Man accused of damaging election signs faces multiple charges

A Charlottetown man remains in jail following his arrest Sunday for allegedly destroying election signs.

He's also accused of assault, uttering death threats and resisting arrest.

Charlottetown police say a man was pulling out the signs at University Ave. and Allen St. around 5:30 pm Sunday and was threatening people who were watching him.

He's charged with mischief under $5,000 for destroying signs belonging to the Green Party.

The man is also charged with assaulting a person who witnessed what happened. The witness told the man to stop and the man then allegedly kicked the person several times, according to Crown prosecutor John Diamond.

The man ran off, in the direction of nearby Charlottetown police headquarters, according to the Crown. Officers in the back parking lot spotted the man and placed him under arrest. Police used hand-held stun guns twice to subdue the man, according the Diamond. The man was charged with resisting arrest and making death threats against two of the officers.

Sunday's incident does not appear to have been politically motivated, according to Diamond.

Following a brief show-cause hearing Tuesday, the man remains in jail until his next court appearance April 11. He does not yet have a lawyer.

More P.E.I. news