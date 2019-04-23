Skip to Main Content
CBC News projects PC minority government in P.E.I.

The P.E.I. Progressive Conservative Party under rookie Leader Dennis King has emerged victorious in Tuesday's election by a narrow margin — the party won or is leading in more districts than either the Liberals, Greens or NDP, but failed to win the 14 seats need for a majority.

King wins own seat, projected to win minority

'It’s very flattering to win a seat in the legislature,' said P.E.I. Progressive Conservative Leader Dennis King after he was declared elected. (CBC)

Although a Tory minority was somewhat unexpected, it's not shocking. The Liberals were seeking a fourth term, and history suggests the vote was the Tories' to lose. For more than 50 years the trend has been a regular back and forth — the Liberals would win three, then the PCs would win three.

After 12 years as the Official Opposition, it is once again the PCs' turn to govern.

King enters the Harbourfront Theatre last Tuesday for the CBC leaders' debate. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

