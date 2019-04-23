CBC News projects PC minority government in P.E.I.
The P.E.I. Progressive Conservative Party under rookie Leader Dennis King has emerged victorious in Tuesday's election by a narrow margin — the party won or is leading in more districts than either the Liberals, Greens or NDP, but failed to win the 14 seats need for a majority.
King wins own seat, projected to win minority
Although a Tory minority was somewhat unexpected, it's not shocking. The Liberals were seeking a fourth term, and history suggests the vote was the Tories' to lose. For more than 50 years the trend has been a regular back and forth — the Liberals would win three, then the PCs would win three.
After 12 years as the Official Opposition, it is once again the PCs' turn to govern.
