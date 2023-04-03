P.E.I. Progressive Conservatives to form a majority government, CBC News projects

Dennis King is poised to return for a second term as premier of Prince Edward Island, with CBC News projecting his Progressive Conservatives will claim victory in the 2023 provincial election.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Monday, and as of 8:25 p.m. PC candidates had been projected to win in 21 districts and were leading in another for a total of 22. The Liberals were elected or leading in three districts and the Green Party in two.

"We are so excited. This is such a great night for us," said King's sister Toby Murphy, celebrating with other supporters at PC headquarters at Harmony House in Hunter River .

"Dennis has always said we're a really close-knit family and we've worked really hard up to this point, knocking on doors, pounding the pavement — and we couldn't be prouder of him tonight."

The PCs have seen considerable vote gains across the province, most notably in District 17: New Haven-Rocky Point, where the race is a seesaw between PC Donalda Docherty and Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker. The lead is flipping back and forth, with each candidate holding around 40 per cent of the counted votes.

Liberal Leader Sharon Cameron is also running in that district, but is floating at around 15 per cent of the vote, in third place.

The PCs were sitting at 56 per cent of the popular vote at around 8:20 p.m., which is a 20-point upswing from their overall vote share in the 2019 election. The largest gains for the party came in the cities of Summerside and Charlottetown, where the popular vote grow by more than 27 percentage points and 19 percentage points respectively.

Cabinet ministers being re-elected

King and members of his cabinet were the first to pick up their districts. King was projected to win in District 15: Brackley-Hunter River, and Matthew MacKay was the first to be projected as elected, running away with the vote in District 20: Kensington-Malpeque.

Other PC cabinet ministers Natalie Jameson, Steven Myers, Cory Deagle, Bloyce Thompson, Darlene Compton, Jamie Fox and Ernie Hudson were also projected to be re-elected.

Some of the projected PC gains are coming at the expense of the Green Party, which went into the campaign as the Official Opposition in the legislature. The Progressive Conservatives are expected to flip several districts including:

District 5: Mermaid-Stratford, which was Green MLA Michele Beaton's seat.

District 11: Charlottetown-Belvedere, formerly Green MLA Hannah Bell's seat.

District 13: Charlottetown-Brighton, which was held by Ole Hammarlund, who didn't win his own party's nomination race.

District 21: Summerside-Wilmot, which had belonged to Green MLA Lynne Lund.

District 22: Summerside-South Drive, which was occupied by Green MLA Steve Howard.

The PCs are also projected to win in District 24: Evangeline-Miscouche, which had belonged to Liberal Sonny Gallant. Gallant was a former interim leader of the Liberals who chose not to re-offer.

When the P.E.I. legislature was dissolved in early March, the Progressive Conservatives had 15 seats; the Greens had eight; the Liberals had four seats; and the NDP and Island Party had none.

Concession from NDP Leader

NDP Leader Michelle Neill spoke to her supporters at 8:20 p.m., shortly after she was projected to lose personally in District 13: Charlottetown-Brighton, and her party was projected to be shut out of the legislature once more.

"You all inspire me," she told supporters, saying she had just called the leaders of the other parties to thank them for a well-run campaign. "We are a party of everyday people trying to make life better for Islanders."

She went on to promise the government "won't get a pass" because the NDP has no members in the legislature.

"Even if we're not in the legislature, that doesn't mean our voice won't be heard," Neill said.

More to come