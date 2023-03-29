When spring flings mud, rural P.E.I. candidates go where others fear to tread
Muddy roads are the stuff of legend in a Prince Edward Island spring campaign
The mud slinging has begun. Literally.
As spring thaw sets in across Prince Edward Island, muddy rural roads have candidates from all parties slipping and sliding as they hunt down votes.
"I don't know who called this spring election," said Ranald MacFarlane, running for the Green Party in District 18: Rustico-Emerald. "It's a combination of mud and snow and I'm not gonna complain. I take a shovel with me everywhere."
It's a rare point of agreement among provincial election candidates in rural areas this spring: The Island's 1,500 kilometres of unpaved roads and an uncounted number of long dirt driveways are making for some tough sledding on the campaign trail.
The Progressive Conservative incumbent in District 18, now in his fourth election campaign, can rhyme off a top-ten list of the boggy bits in his area.
"We've got the Toronto Road extension, Centre Road, parts of Millvale, Trout River Road, " said Brad Trivers. "We've done a lot of work on some of them over the years but they still get really muddy… We've had some real off-roading experiences, let me tell you."
Mud is not unique to District 18.
P.E.I.'s silty soil, combined with high water content from melting snow and ground frost, can turn dirt roads into quagmires in March and April.
Spring weight restrictions imposed by the Department of Transportation are intended to protect road beds from damage by heavy trucks and farm machinery, but there are no restrictions on passenger vehicles.
Candidates, like all rural residents, must tread lightly.
Liberal candidate Flory Sanderson is canvassing District 18 in her four-wheel-drive pickup truck, but some long, muddy driveways are still impassable.
"Every vote matters," said Sanderson, "And I have not been able to get to every door because I cannot get down every driveway. It's not their fault, but I can't get down."
It helps to be prepared. Heavy footwear is de rigeur. A couple of candidates travel with shovels in the back seat. MacFarlane carries a sledge hammer, to pound election signs into frozen ground. He makes sure to carry cash, too.
"Just in case somebody has to haul me out ....Find the Mennonite with a solid horse."
It's common for candidates to have a volunteer driver in the vehicle with them. In a spring election, rural candidates believe it can provide added protection — and some extra pushing power.
Two candidates in District 18 say the weather has cost them the magnetic election signs typically placed on the sides of their cars.
"Between the snow and the mud and the cold, they just didn't stick on," said Trivers. "Maybe we'll find them sometime this spring."
Fickle weather is yet another reason to honour fixed election dates in provincial elections, according to the NDP candidate in District 18.
"With a fixed election date, you have enough time to prepare and you can accommodate or adjust for weather conditions," said David Wilson.
Politicians are by nature competitive people. For rural candidates in a spring election, the path to victory follows a muddy road.
"I go places where I'm sure other candidates fear to tread," said MacFarlane. "I'm not afraid of the back roads."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?