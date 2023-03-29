When spring flings mud, rural P.E.I. candidates go where others fear to tread

The mud slinging has begun. Literally.

As spring thaw sets in across Prince Edward Island, muddy rural roads have candidates from all parties slipping and sliding as they hunt down votes.

"I don't know who called this spring election," said Ranald MacFarlane, running for the Green Party in District 18: Rustico-Emerald. "It's a combination of mud and snow and I'm not gonna complain. I take a shovel with me everywhere."

It's a rare point of agreement among provincial election candidates in rural areas this spring: The Island's 1,500 kilometres of unpaved roads and an uncounted number of long dirt driveways are making for some tough sledding on the campaign trail.

The Progressive Conservative incumbent in District 18, now in his fourth election campaign, can rhyme off a top-ten list of the boggy bits in his area.

"We've got the Toronto Road extension, Centre Road, parts of Millvale, Trout River Road, " said Brad Trivers. "We've done a lot of work on some of them over the years but they still get really muddy… We've had some real off-roading experiences, let me tell you."

Have shovel, will travel. Ranald MacFarlane is among the candidates in District 18 who travel with a shovel in case their luck runs out on a muddy road. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Mud is not unique to District 18.

P.E.I.'s silty soil, combined with high water content from melting snow and ground frost, can turn dirt roads into quagmires in March and April.

Spring weight restrictions imposed by the Department of Transportation are intended to protect road beds from damage by heavy trucks and farm machinery, but there are no restrictions on passenger vehicles.

Candidates, like all rural residents, must tread lightly.

Brad Trivers, right, is among the candidates who travel with a campaign volunteer in the driver's seat. Trivers' pet dog, Cruiser, rides shotgun too. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Liberal candidate Flory Sanderson is canvassing District 18 in her four-wheel-drive pickup truck, but some long, muddy driveways are still impassable.

"Every vote matters," said Sanderson, "And I have not been able to get to every door because I cannot get down every driveway. It's not their fault, but I can't get down."

It helps to be prepared. Heavy footwear is de rigeur. A couple of candidates travel with shovels in the back seat. MacFarlane carries a sledge hammer, to pound election signs into frozen ground. He makes sure to carry cash, too.

"Just in case somebody has to haul me out ....Find the Mennonite with a solid horse."

Sturdy footware and four-wheel drive get Liberal candidate Flory Sanderson down the roads and up most driveways. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

It's common for candidates to have a volunteer driver in the vehicle with them. In a spring election, rural candidates believe it can provide added protection — and some extra pushing power.

Two candidates in District 18 say the weather has cost them the magnetic election signs typically placed on the sides of their cars.

"Between the snow and the mud and the cold, they just didn't stick on," said Trivers. "Maybe we'll find them sometime this spring."

NDP candidate David Wilson says fickle spring weather is one reason P.E.I.'s fixed election date in October should be honoured. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Fickle weather is yet another reason to honour fixed election dates in provincial elections, according to the NDP candidate in District 18.

"With a fixed election date, you have enough time to prepare and you can accommodate or adjust for weather conditions," said David Wilson.

Politicians are by nature competitive people. For rural candidates in a spring election, the path to victory follows a muddy road.

"I go places where I'm sure other candidates fear to tread," said MacFarlane. "I'm not afraid of the back roads."