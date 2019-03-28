Green Party approved former candidate's nomination despite criminal record

A former Green Party candidate who stepped down because of two criminal convictions says he didn't want to become a "distraction."

Matthew Keeping, 37, of Belfast, P.E.I., announced Tuesday night he had stepped down as the Green candidate in Belfast-Murray River. Jim Sanders is now running for the Greens in that district.

"They did know ... I disclosed it to them," Keeping told CBC News, in reference to his criminal record. "There were concerns raised to the party from people in the party ... I didn't want to be a distraction."

Convictions from 2011 and 2012

Keeping was convicted in 2012 of assault causing bodily harm. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail. In 2011, he was jailed five days for impaired driving.

I had problems. I worked through them which wasn't easy and I've paid my debt. — Matthew Keeping

Green Party officials confirm Keeping informed them of his background, and that his candidacy had been approved.

"Matthew was honest with the vetting committee," said Green Party spokesperson Joanne MacKinnon in an email to CBC.

"When concerns were raised after his nomination he offered to step down rather than be a source of controversy."

MacKinnon said each nominee's application is reviewed by a green-light committee which asks for a criminal record check and vulnerable sector check, interviews with references, a candidate interview and a review of social media.

"Decisions on whether a candidate will be green lit are based on a range of factors. We try to be open and inclusive to candidates with a broad range of lived experience, and do not think a potential nominee should rejected based solely on mistakes they have made in the past," she wrote.

'Extremely challenging'

Keeping is currently self-employed. He said his rehabilitation included counseling and psychotherapy.

'We do not think a potential nominee should rejected based solely on mistakes they have made in the past,' said P.E.I. Green Party spokesperson Joanne MacKinnon. (Green Party of P.E.I. )

"It's extremely challenging to live and work with any kind of criminal record ... This was almost a decade ago," said Keeping. "I had problems. I worked through them which wasn't easy and I've paid my debt."

"I turned my life around, now I have to deal with it all over again."

Keeping is welcome to continue to work for the Greens during the election, according to MacKinnon's email.

"He has expressed his whole-hearted support for Jim Sanders and will be helping him any way he can during the campaign," MacKinnon wrote.

