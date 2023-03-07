Leaders get down to business as P.E.I. election campaign kicks off

Candidates in the April 3 provincial election officially kicked off their campaigns on Tuesday.

Election signs were put up across the province, and party candidates began knocking on doors making their pitches to voters.

The Progressive Conservatives have a full slate of candidates, while the Greens, Liberals and NDP still have some districts to fill.

The day after the election call, PC Leader Dennis King visited five different districts and made a health-care announcement in Summerside.

Liberal Leader Sharon Cameron and Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker were out and about in District 17, New Haven-Rocky Point, where they are running against each other.

Bevan Baker said he's excited about the next four weeks.

"I often take time in a morning or an afternoon and go round my district, pick an area and go speak to people. So I will continue that process, as will all of the other candidates that we have nominated now. So I don't think the shortness of the campaign is going to make it particularly more difficult for us."

PC Leader Dennis King greeted supporters in a bus decorated with the party slogan. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

Bevan-Baker said the Greens would announce three more candidate nominations Tuesday evening.

Cameron said the PC government has disappointed Islanders by failing to reopen the legislature and discuss the ongoing issues in health care. She said the election call Monday night shows where the party's priorities lie.

Cameron takes aim at Greens

But she said the Green Party has also failed Islanders.

"We can't point all the fingers at the King government because we also have an opposition that acted like project managers, basically, and didn't do their opposition job and without good opposition you can't have good government."

Cameron said if elected, she would take over the health portfolio for the government and take action to address health-care staffing numbers.

Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker says the party is still nominating candidates. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

King called the election six months before the fixed election date in October. He said he didn't want to overlap with a potential federal election in the fall.

There are so many issues facing everyday Islanders that could have been dealt with between now and the fall. — Michelle Neill

"It's four years, it's time to have an election," he said. "There's uncertainty in the future and Islanders should have a say in that."

The NDP is also getting its candidates in place for the place. Leader Michelle Neill, who is running in District 13, Charlottetown-Brighton, said the October fixed election date should have been respected.

"There are so many issues facing everyday Islanders that could have been dealt with between now and the fall. However, Dennis King decided to put his own political fortunes ahead of Islanders."

The Island Party of P.E.I. is running candidates in an election for the first time. The party was officially registered last September, and has 12 candidates.

Cameron is running in the same district as Bevan-Baker. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

Interim leader Paul Smitz said the party is focused around accountability, recall legislation, and something called a "people's initiative."

"So if you as a citizen are not happy with certain laws that have been put in place, if you have a people's initiative, if there's enough people signed a petition saying they want it changed, it will change under the Island Party and the Island Party will put [it] in place within a year."

The election call comes as Islanders face crises in health care and housing, and the highest inflation rates in the country.