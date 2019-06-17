Skip to Main Content
Premier drops writ for District 9 deferred election
Premier Dennis King has dropped the official writ for the deferred election in P.E.I.'s District 9 Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park, and the date is July 15. 

Election will be held July 15

Premier Dennis King announced Monday the deferred election will be held July 15 and the campaign can now officially begin. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

The election was deferred after the death of Green Party candidate Josh Underhay and his young son days before the April 23 election. 

The election sees two new candidates and two of the original candidates remaining.

The PCs nominated Natalie Jameson after original candidate Sarah Stewart-Clarke dropped out.

John Andrew will run for the Greens, Karen Lavers for the Liberals and Gordon Gay for the NDP. 

