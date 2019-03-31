Day 5 of P.E.I. campaign: Quiet day for some leaders

It's a quiet day for some leaders on Sunday, Day 5 of P.E.I.'s election campaign.

NDP Leader Joe Byrne is the only one who said he would be campaigning on Sunday. Byrne said he would be campaigning in the Kensington Road area of Charlottetown in the afternoon.

PC Leader Dennis King said he would be taking a personal day Sunday.

Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker said he will not be campaigning on Sundays unless there is a party event. He said he would spend the day preparing for the platform launch Monday afternoon and the campaign launch Monday evening, and catching up on emails and phone calls.

Liberal Leader Wade MacLauchlan is also not campaigning on Sunday.

Islanders head to the polls on April 23.

