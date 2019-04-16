Skip to Main Content
Day 24 of P.E.I. campaign: Leaders take break after busy week
On Good Friday, a statutory holiday that marks Day 24 of the P.E.I. election campaign, the four party leaders are taking the day off.

Easter weekend is the last weekend before the election

Joe Byrne, Dennis King, Peter Bevan-Baker, and Wade MacLauchlan participated in four debates this week, including the CBC P.E.I. leaders debate Tuesday in Summerside. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

It was a busy week for Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker, Progressive Conservative Leader Dennis King, Liberal Leader Wade MacLauchlan and NDP Leader Joe Byrne.

Along with campaigning, they participated in four debates.

On Tuesday, they participated in an Ocean 100 debate in the morning and a CBC P.E.I. debate Tuesday evening in Summerside.

On Wednesday morning, they participated in a chamber of commerce-sponsored debate at the Charlottetown campus of Holland College.

Then on Thursday, they debated education issues in a Charlottetown event sponsored by the P.E.I. Teachers' Federation.

Election day is April 23. More than 36 per cent of eligible voters have already cast a ballot in advance polls.

