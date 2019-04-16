Day 24 of P.E.I. campaign: Leaders take break after busy week

On Good Friday, which is Day 24 of the P.E.I. election campaign, the four party leaders are taking the day off.

It was a busy week for Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker, Progressive Conservative Leader Dennis King, Liberal Leader Wade MacLauchlan and NDP Leader Joe Byrne.

Along with campaigning, they participated in four debates.

On Tuesday, they participated in an Ocean 100 debate in the morning and a CBC P.E.I. debate Tuesday evening in Summerside.

On Wednesday morning, they participated in a chamber of commerce-sponsored debate at the Charlottetown campus of Holland College.

Then on Thursday, they debated education issues in a Charlottetown event sponsored by the P.E.I. Teachers' Federation.

Election day is April 23. More than 36 per cent of eligible voters have already cast a ballot in advance polls.

