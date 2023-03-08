Content
How to follow along with CBC P.E.I.'s provincial election coverage

Prince Edward Islanders head to the polls on Monday, April 3, and CBC P.E.I. will have up-to-the minute election coverage on TV, radio and online starting Monday evening.

Get the latest on CBC TV, CBC Radio or CBC.ca/pei as results roll in

Devon Goodsell · CBC News ·
A collage of party leader photos
P.E.I.'s provincial election is on Monday, April 3. Stay tuned to CBC News for the latest. (CBC)

Prince Edward Islanders head to the polls in a general election on April 3, and CBC P.E.I. will have up-to-the minute election coverage on TV, radio and online starting Monday evening.

CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin will host a live election special featuring political affairs reporter Kerry Campbell and analysts Paul MacNeill and Sweta Daboo starting at 6:30 p.m. AT.

Follow our coverage on CBC TV, CBC Gem, cbc.ca/pei, and the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page, or listen on CBC Radio One or CBC Listen.

The CBC P.E.I. website will feature detailed results for each district as well as an interactive results map. You'll also find analysis of the results and issues, plus a recap of how each party fared.

Polls open at 9 a.m. AT on April 3 and close at 7 p.m. AT.

