How to follow along with CBC P.E.I.'s provincial election coverage
Get the latest on CBC TV, CBC Radio or CBC.ca/pei as results roll in
Prince Edward Islanders head to the polls in a general election on April 3, and CBC P.E.I. will have up-to-the minute election coverage on TV, radio and online starting Monday evening.
CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin will host a live election special featuring political affairs reporter Kerry Campbell and analysts Paul MacNeill and Sweta Daboo starting at 6:30 p.m. AT.
Follow our coverage on CBC TV, CBC Gem, cbc.ca/pei, and the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page, or listen on CBC Radio One or CBC Listen.
The CBC P.E.I. website will feature detailed results for each district as well as an interactive results map. You'll also find analysis of the results and issues, plus a recap of how each party fared.
Polls open at 9 a.m. AT on April 3 and close at 7 p.m. AT.
- PEI VotesIslanders with an eye on future generations push P.E.I. candidates for climate change action
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?