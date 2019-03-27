Islanders say they're ready to head to the polls

Islanders are heading to the polls this spring, and for many on Wednesday, the election call didn't come as a surprise.

"We knew it was coming, we just didn't know how quickly or when," said Frank Larkin, who said he's going into the election with no firm decision on who will get his vote.

"I'm not sure what to think, what the issues will be, it depends on what the parties have to say and what they are going to do for the people," he said.

Roger MacLean believes this is going to be a critical election for Prince Edward Island. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC )

For many, the timing of the election call seems to be what they expected — and many seem ready to cast their ballot.

"I knew it was coming," said Roger MacLean. "This is going to be a critical, critical election for P.E.I."

Paul Curley says after four years, it's time for some new ideas. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

"After four years it's time to start looking to see some new ideas, we need new ideas," said Paul Curley.

"We're going to have these elections whether we want them or not but it's good to keep in touch and see who wants who and who [doesn't] like who," said Bill Mitchell.

Bill Mitchell doesn't have a preference on the timing of the election call, but says it's good for voters to have a chance to express themselves. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Brigid Cole is also ready for an election to get underway.

"I think it's high time an election was called," she said.

"I think there's a lot of people on the Island who are really hoping to see some change and I hope the leaders right now are listening to everyone and getting some feedback from different people in different communities, and they take the time to understand what it is people are asking for," she said.

Bridgid Cole believes there's a real appetite for change in Prince Edward Island. (Sarah MacMillian/CBC)

Cole said she doesn't usually vote — but this spring she intends to.

"As a young person I know it's really important and I want to make sure that people understand that these things matter."

In Kensington, Travis Martin said he was pleased that a provincial election was called early — to help prime Islanders for the upcoming federal election. He said he votes in every election — and plans to do his part to encourage other young people to do the same.

Travis Martin, who lives in Charlottetown and works in Kensington, is encouraging young people to vote and be heard. (Brittany Spencer/CBC )

"I encourage young people to vote, and millennials to vote," said Martin.

"We seem to have a lot of say in what goes around so we want to make sure that, if we're the cause or solution to something, to get out and vote and be heard," he said.

Some Islanders approached by CBC declined comment, expressing a lack of confidence that the upcoming election would change anything.

Shirley MacQuarrie isn't confident the election will change much, and says more needs to be done to care for vulnerable Islanders. (Brittany Spencer/CBC )

"I don't feel any different," said Hamilton resident Shirley MacQuarrie. "I feel whoever gets in is going to be the same as the guy that left and the same as the one coming on."

She isn't yet sure how she'll vote — but said a candidate who honestly cares about Islanders is what matters most to her.

"I feel the really important things are our children, and the people who need help," said MacQuarrie.

"I feel like money can be put into better things than it's being put into."

