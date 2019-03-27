P.E.I. leaders make opening salvos in election campaign

The unofficial spring election campaign ended on P.E.I. Tuesday night, with an official call to the polls for April 23.

Liberal Leader Wade MacLauchlan, speaking just before he dropped the writ, took aim at the two parties he sees as his main competition, the Progressive Conservatives and the Greens.

"We have a Conservative Party that practises division," said MacLauchlan.

"We've had five leaders of the PC party in the four years since I became premier, which must get Islanders to question whether you could have that direction and consistency and discipline to guide our province in uncertain times."

MacLauchlan also questioned whether the Green Party has what it takes to govern.

"The future of our province is too important to risk on an uncertain, potentially expensive social experiment," he said.

"Now is not the time to change course for untested leaders or ill-defined policies."

Reaching all Islanders

Speaking on Island Morning Wednesday, PC Leader Dennis King said his party will offer a new style and tone both in the election campaign and if the Tories win the election.

"We've been … talking to Islanders from all walks of life, listening to Islanders, which I think is one of the defining issues in this campaign, is who will listen to Islanders," said King.

King argued while the economy is performing well not all Islanders are seeing the benefits.

The party's platform could start to roll out as early as Wednesday, he said.

'Unprecedented situation'

The Green Party is going into the campaign with a strong lead in the polls, which Leader Peter Bevan-Baker says has never happened in any jurisdiction in the world.

"I'm, of course, aware that Greens everywhere, not just on P.E.I. or even across Canada, Greens everywhere are watching what's happening here because we're in an unprecedented situation," said Bevan-Baker.

"I'm feeling so confident. We have a fantastic slate of candidates."

The Green platform will be released in its totality in the next couple of days, he said, but he did reveal a universal basic income will be part of it.

Out of the conversation

Since earning about as many votes as the Green Party but failing to elect an MLA in 2015, the Island New Democrats have bumped around at the bottom of the polls.

The party did not get a mention from MacLauchlan Tuesday night, but Leader Joe Byrne said that doesn't concern him.

"I'm not worried at all about people taking me out of the conversation, because [our] ideas are the right ones," said Byrne.

"I think people will be really excited when they see the breadth and scope of our platform."

