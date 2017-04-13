Will P.E.I. candidates campaign on Easter weekend?

The last weekend before an election tends to be a busy time for candidates — the final push to connect with constituents and get out the vote.

But this year, with election day on P.E.I. immediately following Easter weekend, candidates are left with a decision to make about whether or not it is appropriate to campaign.

Joe Byrne, leader of the NDP, said the party hasn't discussed it fully yet but that it would be up to each candidate individually to decide how and when to campaign.

"We don't approach that with one party policy," said Byrne.

"We encourage our candidates to engage their own community and say where it is appropriate, where it is not appropriate, but the campaign doesn't shut down."

PC Leader Dennis King said he doesn't anticipate much campaigning to happen on Good Friday or Easter Sunday — and also said the decision would be left to individual candidates.

"I think that if you talk to individuals in communities, the people who are knocking on doors every day, they have a pretty good feel for how they would be received if they knocked on the door on Good Friday," King said. "So I think that they will make those decisions wisely."

Liberal Leader Wade MacLauchlan didn't offer many details on his, his candidates, or his party's plans around campaigning on Easter weekend, but said "each of us will be respectful of the ways Islanders will approach the weekend of Easter."

Officials with the Green Party said campaigning on Easter weekend is something they haven't yet had a chance to discuss, or make a decision on.

