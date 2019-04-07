Day 12 of P.E.I. campaign: Leaders take personal time

The leaders of P.E.I.'s four political parties are taking a break Sunday before getting back on the campaign trail Monday.

Liberal Leader Wade MacLachlan, Progressive Conservative Leader Dennis King, Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker and NDP Leader Joe Byrne will all be taking a personal day Sunday.

Byrne's campaign office said in the afternoon, he will meet with voters who requested to speak with him.

Environmental forum

On Monday at UPEI, the leaders will take part in a discussion of environmental issues, moderated by Carolyn Peach-Brown, chair of environmental studies at UPEI.

Twenty Island environmental groups have collaborated to organize this event and to develop a number of questions for the leaders. There will also be time for questions from the floor.



The forum starts at 7 p.m. in the Alex H. MacKinnon Auditorium.

Islanders go to the polls on April 23.

