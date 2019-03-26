P.E.I. election called for April 23

A provincial election has been called and Islanders will be going to the polls April 23 — the Tuesday after the Easter weekend.

Liberal Leader Wade MacLauchlan made the announcement, which was widely expected, at the nomination meeting for long-time Liberal member Richard Brown Tuesday night in Charlottetown.

"This is Prince Edward Island's time, this is our time," MacLauchlan said at the podium. "We can be a beacon to the rest of the world."

In addition to voting for district representatives in this election, Islanders will be voting in the referendum on electoral reform.

How did we get here?

MacLauchlan became leader of the Liberal Party in February 2015. He ran unopposed as leader following the resignation of Robert Ghiz, who served 12 years as leader and became premier in an election in 2007, winning re-election in 2011.

MacLauchlan called an election soon after taking over the leadership. On May 4, 2015 he won his mandate at the polls, taking 18 of 27 seats.

For the Progressive Conservatives the results were mixed. They returned with a stronger Opposition, eight seats as opposed to three, but leader Rob Lantz lost his own district race. He tried for a time to lead from outside the legislature, but resigned four months later.

Steven Myers and Jamie Fox filled the role of Opposition leader until James Aylward won the leadership contest in October 2017. Aylward resigned less than a year later, in September, in the face of sagging numbers for the party at the polls.

Tuesday night, MacLauchlan said the frequent changes to the PC leadership should have Islanders questioning the party's "direction and consistency."

In February, Dennis King won the PC leadership, beating out four others. He did that with the knowledge that a spring election was almost certain.

Green days

The 2015 election was historic for the Green Party of P.E.I. which elected their first member of the legislature, leader Peter Bevan-Baker.

In a byelection in Charlottetown-Parkdale in November 2017 the Greens sent a second member to the house, Hannah Bell.

The party has been leading in Corporate Research Associate polls since August, and jumped to an 11-point advantage over the Liberals in the February poll.

The Liberal Party goes into the election with some strong talking points. P.E.I. is forecast to lead the country in economic growth in 2019, and unemployment hit record lows last year, although it is now just over 10 per cent. Last year the government presented its first surplus budget in a decade.

"We believe our mighty Island can do well even as the rest of the world slows down," MacLauchlan said.

But the party is attempting to buck an historic trend — it is aiming for its fourth consecutive win. No party has done that since 1978. That year the Liberals won a slim victory, and the government was short-lived. The Tories took back control the very next year.

