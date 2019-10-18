Elections P.E.I. making the best of federal voting confusion
'We've had a lot of people come to us'
Elections P.E.I. wants you to know that they are happy to help, but they have nothing to do with the federal election.
Paul Alan, Elections P.E.I. operations manager, said the provincial agency has been getting about a dozen calls a day and as many people dropping in.
"Since the writ's dropped we've had a lot of people come to us interested in voting, getting on the voters list, correcting the information that was on their voter card," said Alan.
"We don't have anything to do whatsoever with the federal election."
Alan said the confusion is understandable. The federal election is being run by Elections Canada. Elections P.E.I. is responsible for P.E.I.'s provincial elections, some municipal elections and the French Language School Board election.
Alan said it is not a big problem, but it is important for people to know that they can't answer questions about the federal election, and you can't vote at their office either.
Elections P.E.I. has been directing people to the Elections Canada office and website. That includes a sign on their door, information in their telephone voice message and links to Elections Canada on the Elections P.E.I. website.
"We don't mind. We like helping people," said Alan.
There may be some good news in the level of confusion, he said. It may suggest that there is a high level of interest in the election.
With files from Travis Kingdon
