Day 2 of P.E.I. election: Parties all pitching health care promises on the trail

Day 2 of the P.E.I. provincial election campaign trail is underway and the four main parties all have health-care promises scheduled in the morning.

The Liberals and Greens are announcing their pledges in Charlottetown mid-morning, with the PCs and NDP doing the same closer to noon.

PC Leader Dennis King will spend the remainder of the day campaigning in District 1: Souris-Elmira and in Charlottetown at District 11: Charlottetown-Belvedere.

Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker will spend the rest of the morning and afternoon door knocking in District 17: New Haven-Rocky Point.

Liberal Leader Sharon Cameron will also be campaigning in District 17 — where she's running against the Green leader — before party nominations in Summerside Wednesday evening.