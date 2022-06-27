Day 2 of P.E.I. election: Parties all pitching health care promises on the trail
Expect to see a lot of promises made Wednesday from the 4 major parties
Day 2 of the P.E.I. provincial election campaign trail is underway and the four main parties all have health-care promises scheduled in the morning.
The Liberals and Greens are announcing their pledges in Charlottetown mid-morning, with the PCs and NDP doing the same closer to noon.
PC Leader Dennis King will spend the remainder of the day campaigning in District 1: Souris-Elmira and in Charlottetown at District 11: Charlottetown-Belvedere.
Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker will spend the rest of the morning and afternoon door knocking in District 17: New Haven-Rocky Point.
Liberal Leader Sharon Cameron will also be campaigning in District 17 — where she's running against the Green leader — before party nominations in Summerside Wednesday evening.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?