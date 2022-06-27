Content
Day 2 of P.E.I. election: Parties all pitching health care promises on the trail

Day 2 of the P.E.I. provincial election campaign trail is underway and the four major parties all have health-care promises scheduled in the morning.

Expect to see a lot of promises made Wednesday from the 4 major parties

Cody MacKay · CBC News ·
A healthcare worker standing in a hospital hallway, back to the camera, tying up a yellow protective gown.
The Liberals and Greens are announcing their pledges in Charlottetown mid-morning, with the PCs and NDP doing the same closer to noon. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The Liberals and Greens are announcing their pledges in Charlottetown mid-morning, with the PCs and NDP doing the same closer to noon.

PC Leader Dennis King will spend the remainder of the day campaigning in District 1: Souris-Elmira and in Charlottetown at District 11: Charlottetown-Belvedere.

Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker will spend the rest of the morning and afternoon door knocking in District 17: New Haven-Rocky Point.

Liberal Leader Sharon Cameron will also be campaigning in District 17 — where she's running against the Green leader — before party nominations in Summerside Wednesday evening.

